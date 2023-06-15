NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Hospital is giving community members a chance to comment on healthcare in Bernalillo County. The health listening session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

UHMH leaders and Bernalillo County commissioners will use feedback from the session to get a better idea of how to prioritize resources to meet the needs of the public. Community members are encouraged to voice their needs, concerns and give feedback.