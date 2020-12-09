Community hopes pony can help New Mexico girl battling cancer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This holiday season, people in the New Mexico horse community are hoping a pony can help a young girl battling brain cancer. “Natalie is a total animal lover,” said her mom Nicole Rimel. So it’s fitting that a pony would come to her rescue. “I just thought it was a wonderful idea so that she could find a good home for that sweet little pony and also help Natalie out,” said Rimel.

In June 11-year-old Natalie Rimel was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma.” It’s a pretty aggressive brain tumor,” said Rimel. Last month Natalie and her family moved from Los Lunas to Houston for her treatments. “We’ll be here through the new year. She has 30 treatments, one every day,” said Rimel.

Now family friends are planning to raffle off an 8-year-old rescue pony to help the family this holiday season. “Not only do we have the financial restrictions right now but we don’t know what kind of bills will be pouring in later,” said Rimel.

Along with the pony, Orona Ranch and Blue Barn Stables have donated lessons and trail rides for the raffle. “The horse community is usually really tight-knit and we all work together and help each other out,” said Juliette Jaramillo, Raffle Organizer.

Organizers let Natalie name the pony before they raffle it off. She named her after her favorite Disney princess, Merida, from the movie Brave. Raffle organizers hope the community will honor Natalie’s bravery and donate.

Raffle organizers say so far they’ve raised about $3,000. The final day to buy a ticket is Christmas Eve. To buy a raffle ticket or donate to the family contact Amanda Hennings at 505-203-1654.