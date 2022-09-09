Community comes together to help volunteer firefighter who lost everything in a house fire

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mobile home Christie Cunningham lived in for the past three years was gone in minutes when it caught fire Monday afternoon. She’s a single mother and a volunteer firefighter and lost everything in a house fire.

One of her sons was in the living room when he noticed smoke coming out from the porch. “I slammed it shut went into a panic mode and started yelling at the boys “Get out of the house! Go to the back door,” said Cunningham.

She was able to make it out with her four sons and most of their family pets, two cats didn’t survive. She’s a volunteer firefighter with the Valencia County Fire Department, she tried to save her home before firefighters arrived, but the flames spread too quickly.

“I went up to the living room and thought maybe I could get the water hose or something and I opened up the front door it was a huge wall of flames and smoke,” said Cunningham. “We lost our vehicle, it was parked here and it got a lot of damage so we’re here with nothing.”

She’s a full-time administrative assistant and became a volunteer firefighter after seeing how the department was struggling with volunteers. Now community members are coming together to help out Cunningham and her family. A GoFund Me page has been created and the Valencia County Fire Administrative building is also accepting donations.