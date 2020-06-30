Community helps clean up Santa Fe Indian restaurant that was vandalized

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community continues to step up to help the owners of a Santa Fe Indian restaurant that was recently vandalized with racist, hate-filled messages. On Monday people, including a familiar face, got together to clean up the restaurant so it can reopen.

It’s been a tough week for the Singh family who owns India Palace in downtown Santa Fe but with help from people all over, the family says things are finally starting to look up.

“2020 has been crap,” said Cameron Brown, a friend of the Singh family. “But it’s getting better with just the love of Santa Fe, the love of the amazing people behind me, the love of the cleaning company, the love of the companies that just love us. So it’s getting better. We are so happy and we just want to thank everyone.”

It was about a week ago, when someone broke into the restaurant, destroyed the place and left racial slurs all over the walls. The damage was estimated at about $100,000 dollars. Ever since people all over New Mexico have stepped up to help. Including starting GoFundMe pages that have already raised enough to cover the damage costs. On Monday, community members came together to clean, paint, and help in other ways to get the restaurant closer to reopening.

“It hurt my heart to come in here this morning and see all this vandalism,” said Samuel Borke-Favero. “Basically wanted to show the Singh family that we support them, we love them.”

UFC fighter Jon “Bones” Jones was there to help with Monday’s clean up. He was part of a group of volunteers from the organization Community Appropriate Relief Effort.

The restaurant hopes to reopen next Monday for take out and delivery. News 13 reached out to Santa Fe police for updates on the case but did not hear back. Last week, investigators said they are looking for three suspects and those same suspects may be involved in the vandalism of the giant obelisk in the center of the plaza.