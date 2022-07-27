NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning, the service for Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Fred Beers took place at The Pit as members of the community gathered to honor his life. Beers is one of the four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a helicopter crash.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other speakers talked highly of Beers and his dedication to serving his community. Members of Beers’ family also spoke, including his sisters and wife.

Anita Beers, his wife, says he loved his job and was proud of what he did everyday, but his biggest honor in life was being a father. “He dedicated his life to our son. Fred never had a bigger smile on his face than he would when he was spending time with Daniel. Fred and Daniel did everything together,” Anita Beers said.

Remaining service dates, times and locations: