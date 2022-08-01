NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community will gather to says their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. The service is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

King was on board the Bernalillo County Sheriff Office ‘Metro 2’ helicopter when it crashed near Las Vegas. The crew was assisting with efforts to contain the East Mesa Fire. Services have already been held for BCSO Lieutenant Fred Beers and Undersheriff Larry Koren. Deputy Michael Levison’s funeral is Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at The Pit.