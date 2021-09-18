Community gathers to clean up bosque trails

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People gathered Saturday to help clean up the trails they hike. About a hundred people were out picking up trash along the bosque Saturday morning.

This was organized by the city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, among other agencies. County officials say this is about much more than just picking up trash. “When people participate, when neighbors participate, whether it’s coming to meetings to voice their thoughts about a space or coming to help us pick up litter, or build trails, they literally have a hand in how their community is being shaped,” said Mari Simbana from Bernalillo County.

They left with about three truckloads of garbage.