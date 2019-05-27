Community gathers to celebrate opening of Gallup veterans cemetery

People near Gallup now have a new place to remember those who gave it all after the opening of New Mexico’s second state-run veterans cemetery in Gallup.

“If they bury their loved ones here, they will be close to home and not have to drive around the state to be with them,” Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney said.

Previously, families would have to drive hours to visit their loved ones’ graves at national cemeteries like the one in Santa Fe.

Monday, people gathered to honor our fallen heroes and celebrate the completion of the new state veterans cemetery in Gallup. It’s a place where service members from the Gallup area can be buried with honors.

The state has plans to add two more veterans cemeteries in Angel Fire and Carlsbad.