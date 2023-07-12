SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was overwhelming support Wednesday night to tax wealthy homeowners in Santa Fe. Two city councilors are proposing a three-percent excise tax on sales of homes that cost a million dollars or more which would charge three percent on every dollar over a million. For example, a house that is $1.2M, it would only be applied to the $200,000 which would mean that it would it be a $6,000 one-time payment. The money would then go toward the city’s affordable housing fund.

A long line of residents lined up during the council meeting Wednesday night to voice support. “Short-term rental, luxury homes, and second home markets… are all secondary to the industries that exist here that are kept afloat by the workers that you are displacing by not taking care of affordable housing. Thank you very much. Tax the rich,” said one person in support of the tax. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors argued the measure is not fair because it would place a tax on a narrow group of home buyers. “The home excise tax is divisive pitting people against one another rather than proposing a broad-based funding structure that everyone can support,” said one person opposed to the tax.

Councilors said between 2019 and 2022, about 40 homes worth more than a million dollars were sold in the city. Wednesday’s meeting was the public hearing phase. Council will then vote. If approved, the proposal will then head to voters.