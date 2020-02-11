Wind, snow cause poor road conditions throughout New Mexico

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow and strong winds have caused messy road conditions in parts of the state. Tijeras is one of the problem spots where roads are covered in snow and making it hard for people to get around town.

“I mean they do plow [Highway] 66 and the freeway first, but I mean with it coming down off and on like it is, it can get slick and black ice in certain spots,” said Cody Vicks, who works in Tijeras.

Snow has been coming down in the area for most of the day, blanketing the town and impacting visibility on the roads.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has had crews out since midnight to take on the snow. NMDOT says they’re really focusing on bridges throughout the rest of the day since those ice up quicker than other parts of the road.

East Mountains schools were closed as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and it’s clear why as getting down the mountain was quite treacherous. The interstate was also hard to keep up with and that’s a priority for NMDOT.

Also, New Mexico State Police alone says they’ve seen at least 14 weather-related crashes on I-40 Tuesday. “We live in the East Mountains so we’re kind of used to it already. But here in town, it’s kind of surprising to see this much snow here,” said Joseph Gutierrez.

The strong winds and blowing snow are really impacting visibility on the roads. NMDOT is reminding commuters to take it slow and to be extremely careful.