NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities in and around Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scars have been fortunate so far but flooding remains a risk for the next few weeks. Crews in Las Vegas packed sandbags around homes in case floodwaters come.

The governor says the state is deploying its full resources to help with flood protection but she still encourages people to take measures of their own. So far, the National Guard, Department of Transportation, and fire crews have delivered 2,000 tons of sand and handed out nearly 100,000 sandbags.

Northern New Mexico is getting help from students at New Mexico Highlands who joined the National Guard filling sandbags in Mora. The group was filling bags with a machine until the rain threw a wrench in the plan. “We started out with the machines, but the machines are not working because the sand is getting really inundated with water. So now we have a group that is shoveling, filling by hand, tying then moving the sand to another stack,” said Roxanne Gonzales, Provost, New Mexico Highlands University.

The National Guard has also delivered sandbags to the homes of elderly residents.