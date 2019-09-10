Commissions to vote on proposed loan program in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on an energy program.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the proposal would allow money to be collected on property tax bills for people who take out property accessed clean energy or “pace” loans. The loans give financing to homeowners who don’t qualify for access to renewable energy.

There are mixed opinions though, with some saying it could help people save money and some think people could end up losing their homes.