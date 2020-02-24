Live Now
Commissioners to discuss townhouse development plan in Placitas

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed townhouse project that’s got Placitas residents upset.

Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning Department will consider a request to build one-story townhouses along Highway 165.

The Homestead Development Company, which owns land there, says builder has expressed interest in the project. KRQE News 13 spoke with residents last month saying they don’t want the look their community to change.

Planning and Zoning Divison staff are recommending commissioners deny the request.

