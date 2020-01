SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Commission is considering closing a jail that houses juveniles and move them to another county. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the commission is researching a potential closure plan at the Youth Development Program.

They say it’s due to the rising costs and a dwindling number of inmates. Commissioners are suggesting to send current inmates to Bernalillo County for better benefits.

The idea still needs to be proposed and voted on by the commission.