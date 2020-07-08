News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Commissioners propose new animal shelter in Sandoval County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County could soon have a new permanent animal shelter. Thursday, commissioners Jay Block and David Heil are requesting the county manager consider moving the current shelter in San Ysidro to a temporary location near the administration building. The seven-pen shelter would stay there until officials can find a permanent location and a revenue stream to maintain it.

Commissioner Block says he also wants community services to oversee the shelter to help free up sheriff’s department resources. “Like any police department, the manning issue, ebbs and flows and they don’t really have the manning to really help operate the animal shelter,” Block said. The cost of the temporary shelter is $50,000.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss