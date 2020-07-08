Commissioners propose new animal shelter in Sandoval County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County could soon have a new permanent animal shelter. Thursday, commissioners Jay Block and David Heil are requesting the county manager consider moving the current shelter in San Ysidro to a temporary location near the administration building. The seven-pen shelter would stay there until officials can find a permanent location and a revenue stream to maintain it.

Commissioner Block says he also wants community services to oversee the shelter to help free up sheriff’s department resources. “Like any police department, the manning issue, ebbs and flows and they don’t really have the manning to really help operate the animal shelter,” Block said. The cost of the temporary shelter is $50,000.