Commissioner ends Epstein’s New Mexico ranch lease

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state land commissioner has ended the grazing deal with Jeffrey Epstein’s “Zorro Ranch.”

Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said repeated attempts by her office to access two parcels of land were ignored. She said she was personally denied access last week, allowing Wednesday’s action.

The ranch is alleged to have been used by Epstein as part of a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls.

Garcia Richard says her office is considering using one parcel of land to create a memorial for girls who were assaulted on the ranch.