LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Commission is asking Los Alamos National Laboratory to review plans for the production of plutonium cores. The commission says it wants an environmental review of the potential effects of an increase in production.

The lab currently plans to increase that production to 30 cores per year by 2026. Those plutonium cores are used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The last state-wide review at the lab was done 13 years ago.