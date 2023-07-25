SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Production of a new commercial showcasing New Mexico hoop dancing will begin in September. The team is partnering with the New Mexico Tourism Department and will film at Ohkay Owingeh and Taos Pueblo.

The commercial will be directed by Ryan Heffernan, who has worked on commercials for RAM and REI. It will by produced by Grayson Schaffer of Talweg Creative, who has worked on YETI and Chevrolet commercials.

Six New Mexican crew members will be employed by the production, along with one principal actor from New Mexico, and two background talent.