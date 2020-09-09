Commercial areas of Isleta Project open to personal fuelwood collection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republicans have released another attack ad on Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico’s southern district even as she earns support from a traditionally conservative-leaning group.

The National Republican Congressional Committee this week unveiled a new commercial blasting the Las Cruces Democrat’s pledge to “work with anyone” while taking $175,000 in campaign contributions from what the committee calls radical environmental organizations.