Commercial areas of Isleta Project open to personal fuelwood collection

New Mexico

State law requires firewood to be advertised and sold by the cord or fraction of a cord. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture Standards and Consumer Services Division enforces the state’s Weights and Measures Law, which includes how firewood must be advertised and sold in order to maintain fairness in the marketplace.

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Wednesday that the Mountainair Ranger District has opened up the commercial permit only areas within the Isleta Project. They say the areas were initially reserved for commercial permit holders only but due to high fuelwood demand, these areas are now open to all personal fuelwood permit holders.

