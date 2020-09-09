Commercial areas of Isleta Project open to personal fuelwood collection

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Wednesday that the Mountainair Ranger District has opened up the commercial permit only areas within the Isleta Project. They say the areas were initially reserved for commercial permit holders only but due to high fuelwood demand, these areas are now open to all personal fuelwood permit holders.
