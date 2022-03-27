NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Land managers are extending the comment period on a proposal that would ban oil and gas development on a national park in New Mexico. US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is proposing to withdraw nearly 550 square miles of federal land holdings within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The move would make the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years. The Bureau of Land Management says the deadline for comments is being pushed back to May 6 with two more public meetings also being scheduled.