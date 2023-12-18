NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of big comedy shows have already been announced for 2024. Along with the Dry Heat Comedy Club, The Box Performance Space & Improv Theatre, and Quezada’s Comedy Club, comedians are coming to theaters all over the state. This list will be updated as new shows are announced.
Buffalo Thunder Resort
- January 27 – Josh Blue
- April 20 – Rodney Carrington
- June 8 – Brian Regan
Kiva Auditorium
- January 19 – Tom Segura
- January 27 – Chris D’Elia
- February 1 – Anthony Jeselnik
- February 16 – Jerry Seinfeld
- March 23 – Mark Normand
Revel/Uptown Funk
- March 16 – Ralph Barbosa
- March 28 – Teddy Swims
Rio Rancho Events Center
- February 4 – Bert Kreischer
- May 5 – Nate Bargatze
- May 16 – Gabriel Iglesias
Sandia Amphitheater
- May 3 – Trevor Noah
- June 23 – Kevin Hart
Sunshine Theater
- April 4 – Steve Hofstetter