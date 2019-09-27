Combative Santa Fe drunk driving suspect fights bystanders, police

Warning: This video may contain graphic language and images.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cops, EMS and hospital workers are used to dealing with angry, combative people, but a Santa Fe woman might take the top spot for the most belligerent.

“You’re hurting me you f***ing pigs,” yelled Lisa Velarde.

For Santa Fe first responders, a violent car crash with injuries was only part of the challenge.

“She’s a loud one, huh?” said an officer.

Those screams were coming from Velarde. She wasn’t afraid to drop the f-bomb on cops and medics.

“You’re hurting me you f***ing pigs,” yelled Velarde.

This happened the night of September 1 just off Agua Fria and Hickox Street in Santa Fe.

“We were going down a green light and out of nowhere they came,” said a driver in one car. “The car spun around.”

Witnesses said Velarde ran a red light and t-boned a car. Police suspect she was driving drunk. Velarde’s car was in shambles and pieces were scattered across the intersection.

People who heard the crash ran to help. They told police Velarde tried to drive off in her car and when they tried to stop her, Velarde physically attacked them.

“Tried helping her get the keys out of the ignition and she turned around and smacked him and scratched his whole face up,” said one bystander.

The punches didn’t end there. When police arrived, she fought with several officers.

“Sons of b******,” yelled Velarde as she fought with officers.

After carrying her to a patrol car because Velarde refused to walk, she put up another fight at the hospital.

“You just spit, that’s assault,” said an officer.

“That’s not assault,” said Velarde.

Restraints and a spit mask weren’t enough to calm her down. It took a sedative to finally get Velarde under control.

“You’re gonna lose your jobs you stupid,” laughed Velarde.

A passenger in Velarde’s car told police they were taking shots of Vodka before Velarde drove to pick up pizza. The crash hurt four people, including Velarde.

Velarde was hit with a slew of charges including assault and battery of a police officer and aggravated DWI.