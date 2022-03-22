NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 106,000 new cases this year. It is the third most commonly-diagnosed cancer in American men and women.
The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center urges people to get screened for colorectal cancer. The US Preventative Services Task Force guidelines have recently changed to start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 instead of 50. The change comes after recent data showed that colorectal mortality can be reduced by starting screenings at an earlier age. The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced screening rates due to closures of preventative healthcare services.
For more information on screening, colorectal and other cancers visit unmhealth.org/cancer