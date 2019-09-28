Colorado police get involved in ongoing chile feud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another round in the chile battle between in New Mexico and Colorado. Now, police in Pueblo, Colorado are jumping into the fray, trash-talking Hatch with a new video.

It’s a situation everyone dreads: getting pulled over by police. But in this video, you’re not watching a typical traffic stop. You’re watching the latest dig in the ongoing chile battle between Colorado and New Mexico.

The video shows officers pull over a driver from New Mexico. When they notice a strong odor coming from his trunk, they ask him if they can take a look inside.

No, they don’t find drugs. Instead, the driver is transporting Hatch Green Chile through their city. The officers confiscate it and replace it with their own local chile.

Now, New Mexicans are responding to the video.

“It’s actually hilarious. I know they’ve gotta do whatever they’ve gotta do to sell their product,” said Danny Lyal of Albuquerque.

They say even though the video is funny, it’s inaccurate.

“Everybody knows about it, everybody loves green chile over here. They live and die by green chile,” said Anthony Contreras, Contreras Chile Products.

They say there’s no need to fight back because the proof is in the chile itself.

Pueblo police say they make videos like these frequently to showcase the fun side of their officers while getting involved in a popular subject. According to the Denver Post, New Mexico produces 20 times more chile than Pueblo.