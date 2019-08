FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for a missing Colorado man at a New Mexico lake.

John Raymen Porter, 78, was last seen last week on his sailboat at Navajo Lake. Park Superintendent Christopher Smith says his boat was later found unoccupied.

Search and Rescue teams were called in to look with no success. Smith says the search has been scaled down, but that they will keep looking until Porter is found.