CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A man suspected of trying to kidnap an Uber driver in Colorado is awaiting extradition after being arrested in New Mexico.

Police say Adam Salaz pulled out a gun and threatened the driver on Saturday in Grand Junction. The driver jumped from the car. Salaz used it to get away.

According to court records, Salaz was arrested Sunday in Carlsbad. The stolen vehicle has not been found.