Colorado fires expected to cause hazy skies across New Mexico

A map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the experimental forecast of near surface smoke in Colorado and New Mexico on Monday, August 17, 2020. (NOAA)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. National Weather Service reports that there are four active fires in Colorado that may result in hazy skies in New Mexico this week. NWS also says to expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in addition to high temperatures.

The Grizzly Creek Fire, the Williams Fork Fire, the Pine Gulch Fire, and the Cameron Peak Fire are currently burning in Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire has burned 85,407 acres, the Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 25,007 acres, and the Cameron Peak Fire has burned 13,305 acres as of Monday, August 17.

The Williams Fork Fire is the smallest of the four wildfires, burning 6,345 acres. While the smoke is expected to stay elevated, haze may become noticeable later in the day or in the early morning hours.