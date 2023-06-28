ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The number of serious crashes along Interstate 40 (I-40) from Albuquerque to the Arizona state line is on the rise. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is studying how they can improve this stretch to make it safer.

According to the NMDOT, crashes along this stretch of I-40 are nearly 15% higher than six years ago, and the numbers of those involving heavy vehicles are also on the rise.

“It was actually a terrifying drive, and it happened all the way from Laguna to Albuquerque,” said one person during the public comment period of the last NMDOT presentation.

The drive in question? A 150-mile stretch from the Atrisco Vista Interchange on I-40 to the Arizona state line.

“Can’t believe it has gone this far. Third-world countries have better road conditions. Potholes that cause accidents and can’t navigate safely to make it to your destination. Worse at nighttime. Puts a black eye on New Mexico Transportation Department,” said another person during public comment.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is studying the corridor to see what needs to be fixed.

“With the study that they’re doing now, they were looking at somewhere along the lines of over 1,600 vehicles per hour on I-40,” explained NMDOT District 6 Public Information Officer Delane Baros, “They do have crashes. We have backups associated with construction or even maintenance activities. They’re looking at possibly increasing capacity for the entire corridor through that area.”

Baros said it might possibly help by adding a third lane. According to the NMDOT’s data, there were 600 crashes in 2021, up from 523 in 2016. New Mexico State Police agree this is a problem area, and I-40 as a whole is seeing an uptick.

“From January of this year through actually today’s date there’s 344. The same time period last year there’s 300,” says Deputy Chief Matt Broom of New Mexico State Police. Crashes involving heavy vehicles rose from 34 percent in 2016 to 51 percent in 2021.

Deputy Chief Broom said state police have their own dedicated task force to look at commercial vehicles—like semi-trucks—to make sure they’re up to code, and hopefully avoid crashes due to maintenance issues.

“Big vehicles create big crashes, and they tie up a lot of the roadways. You’ve probably seen that where we have interstate shutdowns, and maybe the violations, we’re seeing are such a significant issue that we need to deal with it,” Broom stated.

State Police said this time of year, there are more people on the roads and traveling through New Mexico. While I-40 has some of the heaviest traffic, officials said the western stretch tends to be worse for crashes.

The NMDOT claimed their study should finalize their plans for improving the interstate, but this process could take years.