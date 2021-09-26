Colfax County Undersheriff passes away

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A longtime Undersheriff with the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Officials say Jeffrey Montoya died Saturday at his home in Angel Fire.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: What happens after someone attacks a healthcare worker?
- Don’t Miss: New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant
- Weird: Man once accused of having sex with horse now accused of escape from jail
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Viernes 23 de Septiembre 2021
- Crime: FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery
Montoya served with the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office since 2015 after retiring as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force. CCSO says Undersheriff Montoya will be missed by the agency and those who knew him. His cause of death is under investigation.