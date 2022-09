NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Colfax County is investigating the potential misuse of nearly $600,000 by the former country manager. Mary Lou Kern resigned from her position back in February. The county says they discovered about $577,497.10 in questionable charges by a contractor Kern approved.

The county says they suspect there was a relationship between Kern and the contractor. The country says it will investigate and turn the matter over to authorities if necessary.