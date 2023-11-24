Friday morning is dry across New Mexico, and low clouds are blanketing the northeast highlands and east plains, where a cold front is moving in. The backdoor cold front is bringing strong, east/northeast winds into the east plains, the Metro and Santa Fe. These winds will die down throughout the morning, but breezy westerly winds will move over the state this afternoon. Temperatures will stay colder today, with highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Most of the day will be dry, but the winter storm will start to bring rain and snow this afternoon.

Scattered rain showers will begin in northwest New Mexico this afternoon and evening, and light snow flurries will start in the northern mountains. Central New Mexico, including the Metro, could see a few isolated rain showers this evening. Scattered rain and snow will become widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Travel will become difficult in central and northern New Mexico. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect from 5 PM Friday evening, until 1 PM Saturday. This is when you can expect quickly deteriorating road conditions due to snow. Southern New Mexico will see a few rain showers late this evening and overnight, but mostly dry skies. The storm will move out by Saturday night, leaving Sunday dry, cold and sunny.