Cold War Era Missile Silo in New Mexico Transformed into Air BNB

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a piece of cold war era history just east of Roswell and now one businessman wants to make it into an attraction. It’s something you won’t be able to spot from the road very easily. It’s Cold War Era Missile Silo that once house an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile under the Atlas F project beginning in 1962.

More shocking, there were once 12 of these missile silos surrounding Roswell when Walker Airforce Base once stood. Each silo cost $22 million dollars to build and throughout the whole U.S., there were 72 constructed for this project.

“It held an intercontinental ballistic missile with a 4-megaton warhead on her,” said Gary Baker, current owner of two missile silos here in Roswell, “it took barely two and half years to build them and two years to operate them.”

In the 90’s the missiles were salvaged, and the silos parts used for other programs, essential destroying any knowledge of the once ambitious project. Throughout the ‘Atlas F’ project, 4 silos malfunctioned and were destroyed by the missiles they harbored, though luckily, no crew was injured or killed. Three of those explosions occurred here in Roswell.

To put into perspective, from the center of the silo where the missile and its lift were housed to the center of the control room where the crew operated was 100 feet. What stood between crew members and a possible deadly explosion was a few inches of steel and a couple of feet of concrete.

Purchasing two of the silos 25 years ago, for $55,000 a pop, Gary turned one of them into his home, the other still under renovation. He’s sharing the history of these silos and how they made an impact on his life growing up in Roswell. He used to play in them in the 70’s when he attended the New Mexico Military Institute. “Can you imagine playing in these things and then taking it a little further?”

Gary never thought of turning it into an ‘Air BNB’ but wanted to share with everyone the history of them. His original plan was to turn it into a museum but decided on the bed and breakfast. The ‘Air BNB’ has only been open for the last year.

He loves telling the story of site 4 with everyone who comes and stays. “It has nothing to do with the money it has nothing to do with the money, we enjoy what we do.”

You can stay the night in the silo by booking reservations on the Airbnb website. The fee for the evening is between $400 – $500.