LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is inviting residents to join them for a cup of coffee Thursday morning. The coffee with a cop event is being held from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Main Street, near The Home Depot.

The program gives the public a chance to build relationships with local police and have a conversation about the status of their community. The public is encouraged to ask questions and voice concerns.