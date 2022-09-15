FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – This week there is a chance to get to know your local federal agents. Members of the FBI will be in Farmington at the Starbucks, located at 2900 Main St. on Friday, September. 16 for “Coffee with a Cop.” At the event, agents will be available to talk about careers, internships, educate people about their line of work and just give the public a chance to meet FBI agents.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Coffee with a cop, FBI addition has made other stops in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Gallup and Las Cruces.