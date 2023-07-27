SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — After high water levels inundated the swim beach, parking lots, and bathrooms at Cochiti Lake in May, officials say the damage has now been cleaned up.

Melting snow filled up the Cochiti Lake reservoir this spring. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed parts of the recreation areas including the swim beach. Now, they say the swim beach and other recreation areas are back open.

“We have removed the debris and made repairs at the swim beach and have it open for folks to come enjoy the last hot days of summer break!” Trevor Wallin, the Cochiti Lake operations project manager, said in a press release. “And please remember to wear your life jacket when on or near the water!”

The swim beach is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. There is a $5 fee per vehicle to use the swim beach.