Coast Guard Auxiliary provide free vessel safety checks

Many New Mexicans will be taking their boats out onto the water this holiday weekend and experts want to make sure you’re prepared.

As National Safe Boating Week wraps up, the Coast Guard Auxiliary hosted a free vessel safety check station. They provided advice throughout the day at the Cabelas in Albuquerque, making sure boats and boaters have what they need.

“We go make sure they have all the proper equipment from life jackets and fire extinguishers, buckets, personal floatation devices,” said vessel examiner Tom DeForest.

Officials say you should always designate a sober boat operator and be prepared for changing wind and weather.