Coalition unveils interactive map of illegal trapping in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Several New Mexico animal rights and conservation groups are behind an online map pinpointing illegal trapping incidents in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the TrapFree New Mexico map is up and running. It includes 23 documented incidents of trapping violations in the last three years.

Those behind the project tell the New Mexican they hope the map draws attention to the issue and encourages others to report any incidents of illegal trapping.

The TrapFree New Mexico Coalition is made up of 14 groups including Wildlife Conservation Advocacy Southwest, WildEarth Guardians, the Southwest Environmental Center, Sierra Club, Sandia Mountain BearWatch, Project Coyote, New Mexico Wild, Mountain Lion Foundation, Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, Endangered Species Coalition, Conservation Voters New Mexico, Center for Biological Diversity, Born Free USA, and Animal Protection Voters.