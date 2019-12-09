CNN names ‘Hero of the Year’; Española man a finalist

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- A local man is bringing home more money for a program that put him in the running for CNN’s 2019 Hero of the Year award.

While he didn’t get the title, many are still proud of his accomplishments. Roger Montoya, the co-founder of Moving Arts Española, attended a gala in New York City on Sunday night.

Montoya made the list of candidates up for the award because of his after school program which aims to transform the lives of at-risk youths through dance and art. In the end, Freweini Mebrahtu was named the winner.

Mebrahtu has dedicated her life to keeping girls in rural parts of Ethiopia from missing school for reasons related to their periods. Each finalist, including Montoya, received $10,000 for their work.