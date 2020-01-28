CNN ‘Hero’ Roger Montoya to run for New Mexico House seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Española man, nominated as a CNN Hero, is now running for a seat in the New Mexico House. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that Roger Montoya is running for District 40 which represents parts of Colfax, Rio Arriba, and San Miguel Counties.

Montoya, a Democrat, is seeking the seat currently held by Joseph Sanchez, who is leaving to run for U.S. Congress. Montoya is the co-founder of Moving Arts in Española, an after-school program for at-risk students.

Montoya hopes this is another way to serve the community.