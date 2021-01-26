CNM to offer new programs for fall 2021 semester

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is launching some new programs this coming fall. The college plans to offer certificates in wine and distilled spirits technology. It comes on the heels of the popular brewing technology certificate, which CNM started four years ago. The new programs are designed to serve as an employee pipeline to the dozens of wineries and distilleries around the state.

Also coming in the fall, CNM has been working with the University of New Mexico to develop a Chicana-Chicano studies program as well as an America Studies program. both programs focus on history, culture, and politics. A student who gets an associate degree in one of these disciplines from CNM can transfer to UNM as a junior and continue through the programs there.