NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of students from around New Mexico are gathering at CNM Friday to put their skills to the test. For the first time in three years, career and technical education students are meeting in person to compete in the “Skills-USA State Championships.”

“The pandemic has show us that what we’re trying to instill in the students that we work with have been and are essential,” Natalie Donnelly, State Director of Skills USA New Mexico said.

The students will compete in 38 fields including aviation maintenance, welding, mobile robotics and carpentry. Gold medal winners in each competition advance to the national Skills-USA championships in Atlanta in June.