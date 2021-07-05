Club teaching women pilots to cross country glide

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a male-dominated hobby but now a group of women from all across the country is in Moriarty to learn how to glide. A group of gliders is getting ready to do something phenomenal and it’s not just going airborne, it’s women going airborne. The Women’s Soaring Club is hosting a lecture event this week, trying to teach women how to cross-country glide great distances.

“Of all the pilots in the world and of the U.S. only six percent are females and of the glider pilots and I’m a relatively new glider pilot myself, the percentage is lower,” said CarolAnn Garratt, an instructor with Woman’s Cross Country Soaring Camp.

Most air clubs are 95 percent men, but these women are proving anyone can fly including an Albuquerque High senior. “I’m not the oldest person out there and they just kind of see you and they are like oh and they kind if treat you they don’t care that your 17,” Sofia Sanchez said.



The women will train at the Southwest Soaring Museum for five days and then head to the Moriarty Airport for flight exercises. They hope to inspire other women to spread their wings and sore. “It’s not based on anything beyond your intelligence, your skill, your ability to read the weather, your ability to understand what your sail plane is doing,” said student Laura Hohanshelt.

Monday was the first day of class and will finish their course on Friday.

