CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis recently welcomed a new baby. The baby Bactrian Camel was born on April 10. Bactrian camels have 2 humps where they store fat, not water.

While he looks small now, the little guy is expected to group up to 10 feet long and way between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds. He can be seen in the front habitat as you enter the zoo.