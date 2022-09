CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Hillcrest Park Zoo is welcoming two new animals to their zoo family. It has been almost a week since two anteaters, male and female, arrived at the zoo. They are said to be adjusting well to their new home.

The zoo is gathering suggestions on what to name the animals and is asking for suggestions online. They will then pick from those options and put it up for a public vote in the near future.