Clovis woman charged with animal abuse

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing extreme animal cruelty charges after her dog was found with a chain embedded in its neck. Police said Talexy McElroy brought the injured dog to a Clovis veterinary clinic for treatment yesterday.

According to a criminal complaint, the vet told officers the dog’s skin was exposed and they needed to use bolt cutters to remove the chain. Police later found McElroy at her home, but they say she refused to cooperate and pushed an officer. She’s also charged with battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.