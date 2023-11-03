CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Walmart will reopen the grocery part of the store after someone tried to burn the store down in September.

59-year-old Jimmy Guillen is facing charges of arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and being a felon with a destructive device.

Officials said video showed Guillen with multiple propane canisters and throwing items inside the Walmart before the flames erupted.

Walmart officials said the grocery side of the store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The bakery and deli sections will still be closed.

Guillen is still waiting for extradition after being caught in Lubbock.