CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis teen is wrapping up a successful summer on the golf course. Jolei Adkins, the 4-time MVP golfer, got a unique opportunity to participate in Steph Curry’s second annual Underrated Golf Tour.

The recent Clovis high graduate signed up to participate in Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour. A program dedicated to diversifying the sport by exposing ‘young overlooked golfers’ to the game. “I was like ok, I’m going to sign up but there’s probably going to be no shot that I’m going to make it, I know it’s underrated, but I live in a very small town,” said Adkins.

To her surprise, the 4-time MVP golfer was accepted. “I was freaking out I was so exciting, I was really nervous because I’ve never been to one of those tournaments before,” said Adkins.

The second annual underrated golf tour gave her unique opportunities, like playing professional courses in Florida, Ohio, Nevada and Washington state. She also got to learn from some of the best coaches in the game. Adkins says she’s walking off the green with valuable life lessons. “I’ve realized that golf is more than hitting a ball, it’s about meeting people it’s about understanding connections and mental game too,” said Adkins.

Adkins will be going to New Mexico State University this fall. She’s planning to double major in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering.