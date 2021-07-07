Clovis starts “Hello! My name is…” campaign

CLOVIS, NM (KRQE) — Clovis, New Mexico, where everyone knows your name. Well at least that’s their goal, with a unique campaign launching today designed for everyone to get to know each other.

The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce said “Hello! My name is” campaign is all part of their new Clovis community brand. It starts with a button that residents are encouraged to wear with their first names on it so people can acknowledge one another with a heartfelt hello.

“The “Hello! My name is… ” campaign came to be because really the people in clovis are so wonderful and welcoming and we just wanted to come up with that fun way to really get people to know each other and to really welcome everyone into the community,” said Rachel Forrester, the communication manager, Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce

Organizers said as far as they know, Clovis is the only city to try and personally recognize every member of their community in this way. The buttons are all paid for by the chamber of commerce. They’ve already ordered 5,000 “Hello! My name is…” buttons that will be personalized with the first names of whoever orders them. But they’re optimistic they’ll have to order more. Hoping the 38,000 residents in the city will wear them with pride throughout town.

“We’re shooting for the moon, I think if we could get everyone in the community to join we would love that, Clovis is a relatively small city but it has so much to offer when it comes to making those heartfelt,” said Forrester. “So we believe everyone will be excited and get on board.”

She said they’ve already had a handful of businesses reach out to them on Wednesday to get the buttons for their entire staff.

Anyone interested in getting a button just needs to provide their first name to the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce and pick them up from the office once they’re ready.

They plan on offering the free buttons throughout the summer.