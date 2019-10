CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) -Teachers in Clovis no longer need to have a master’s degree in order to keep their job.

The district had adopted a policy requiring teachers to get a master’s degree by their fifth year on the job. During its meeting last week, the school board eliminated that requirement.

With the population boom there, the district has struggled to find enough teachers. The district hopes the change will encourage experienced teachers to stay in Clovis and help recruit new ones.