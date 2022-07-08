CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the United States Marshals Service confirmed the recent death of a Clovis man in federal custody at a detention center in Lovington.

According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Service said that 50-year-old Clovis resident James Robinson died in federal custody on Monday at the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington.

Robinson was arrested last month after being linked to two robberies in Clovis. Robinson was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of distribution of methamphetamine along with resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer.

Officials said in the release that the Lovington Police Department is leading the investigation into Robinson’s death at the Lea County Detention Center.